Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $556.69, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.15.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 55.02% and a negative return on equity of 92.54%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

