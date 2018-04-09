Green Square Capital LLC Purchases New Position in First Horizon National Co. (FHN)

Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in First Horizon National by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in First Horizon National by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 68,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in First Horizon National by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Peter N. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,096 shares of company stock worth $5,156,207. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on First Horizon National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Hovde Group set a $22.00 target price on First Horizon National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded First Horizon National to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6,069.29, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. First Horizon National Co. has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon National declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

