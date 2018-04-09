WestRock (WRK) Position Decreased by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 88,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 98,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on WestRock from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Voorhees sold 49,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,202,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,503,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 14,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,045,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,649 shares of company stock worth $29,964,777. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15,983.71, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. WestRock has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

