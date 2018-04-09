Green Valley Investors LLC Decreases Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Green Valley Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,182 shares during the quarter. Celgene makes up 6.5% of Green Valley Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Green Valley Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Celgene worth $135,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Celgene by 118.7% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Celgene in the third quarter worth $114,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Celgene in the third quarter worth $119,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Celgene by 166.8% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $86.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.99. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65,401.70, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Celgene news, insider Mark J. Alles acquired 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $1,263,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs decreased their price objective on Celgene from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

