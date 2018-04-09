Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Davy Research

Davy Research cut shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 253 ($3.58) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 290 ($4.10) to GBX 250 ($3.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities lowered shares of Greencore Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 340 ($4.81) to GBX 305 ($4.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 259 ($3.66).

Greencore Group stock traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136 ($1.92). The company had a trading volume of 3,489,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.72).

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney purchased 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £86,360 ($122,063.60). Also, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($27,279.15). Insiders acquired a total of 98,000 shares of company stock worth $14,346,000 over the last three months.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience food. The Company’s segments include Convenience Foods, and Ingredients & Property. The Convenience Foods segment includes Convenience Foods UK and Convenience Foods US. The Convenience Foods segment consists of Food to Go, Prepared Meals, Grocery and US.

