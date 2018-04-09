Greencore Group (GNC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays currently has a GBX 180 ($2.54) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GNC. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 290 ($4.10) to GBX 250 ($3.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.24) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 340 ($4.81) to GBX 305 ($4.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.53) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 259 ($3.66).

Shares of GNC stock traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136 ($1.92). The company had a trading volume of 3,489,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.72).

In other news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £37,800 ($53,427.56). Also, insider Patrick F. Coveney bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £86,360 ($122,063.60). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 98,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,346,000.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience food. The Company’s segments include Convenience Foods, and Ingredients & Property. The Convenience Foods segment includes Convenience Foods UK and Convenience Foods US. The Convenience Foods segment consists of Food to Go, Prepared Meals, Grocery and US.

