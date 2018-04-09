Greene King’s (LON:GNK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Greene King (LON:GNK) in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.36) price target on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.48) price target on shares of Greene King in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Greene King to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($9.19) to GBX 500 ($7.07) in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Numis Securities downgraded Greene King to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Greene King from GBX 550 ($7.77) to GBX 520 ($7.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greene King presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 574.17 ($8.12).

Shares of GNK traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 470.50 ($6.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. Greene King has a 12-month low of GBX 479.86 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 768 ($10.86).

In related news, insider Rooney Anand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of £50,300 ($71,095.41).

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/greene-king-gnk-earns-buy-rating-from-liberum-capital-updated-updated.html.

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands segments. Its retail brands and formats include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.