GridCoin Price Reaches $0.0381 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. GridCoin has a total market cap of $14.86 million and $23,930.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, GridCoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 390,312,753 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to buy GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

