Head to Head Comparison: J.Jill (JILL) vs. Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and J.Jill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 1.89% 15.85% 3.45% J.Jill 7.93% 24.25% 5.88%

Dividends

Group 1 Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. J.Jill does not pay a dividend. Group 1 Automotive pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and J.Jill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $11.12 billion 0.12 $213.44 million $7.73 8.04 J.Jill $698.15 million 0.30 $55.37 million $0.79 6.08

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than J.Jill. J.Jill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Group 1 Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Group 1 Automotive and J.Jill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 1 6 1 0 2.00 J.Jill 0 3 3 0 2.50

Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $81.57, indicating a potential upside of 31.19%. J.Jill has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.78%. Given J.Jill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Group 1 Automotive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of J.Jill shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of J.Jill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

J.Jill beats Group 1 Automotive on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The Company operates through three segments: the U.S., which includes the activities of its corporate office, the United Kingdom and Brazil. The Company owned and operated 224 franchises, representing 32 brands of automobiles, at 171 dealership locations and 47 collision centers.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment. Its direct channel consists of its Website and catalog orders. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. The Company also offers a range of footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry and hosiery. Its products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold through its direct and retail channels. It offers two sub-brands as extensions of its brand aesthetic: Pure Jill and Wearever. Its Website provides customers with access to the J.Jill product offering and features content, including updates on new collections and guidance on how to wear and wardrobe its styles.

