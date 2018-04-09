Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in CoreLogic (CLGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of CoreLogic worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoreLogic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,789 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoreLogic by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,316,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,543 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CoreLogic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,191,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,883 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CoreLogic by 4.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,360,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,883,000 after acquiring an additional 60,714 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CoreLogic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 755,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Barry M. Sando sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $63,618.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $44.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,644.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. CoreLogic has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. CoreLogic had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that CoreLogic will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CoreLogic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

