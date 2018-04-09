Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,236,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,724 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,253,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,989,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,266,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343,376 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.19. 303,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,956. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,097.55, a P/E ratio of 200.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson set a $100.00 target price on Guidewire Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In related news, CFO Richard Hart sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $29,021.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,552.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $34,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $881,898.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

