Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Jaffray in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 target price on Guidewire Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,956. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $6,097.55, a PE ratio of 200.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $402,632.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,725.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $199,717.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,141.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Guidewire Software by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 45,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/guidewire-softwares-gwre-overweight-rating-reiterated-at-piper-jaffray-companies-updated-updated-updated.html.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.