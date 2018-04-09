Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $118,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $128.10 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $120.95 and a 12-month high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $343,679.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Vetr lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.55 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.58.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

