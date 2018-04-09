GXShares One Day Volume Hits $5.79 Million (CRYPTO:GXS)

GXShares (CURRENCY:GXS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One GXShares coin can now be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00032136 BTC on major exchanges including OEX, Bit-Z, QBTC and Binance. During the last seven days, GXShares has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. GXShares has a total market cap of $190.21 million and $5.79 million worth of GXShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00783590 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00175700 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037804 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051567 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About GXShares

GXShares was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXShares’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. GXShares’ official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXShares’ official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXShares’ official website is gxs.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXShares is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXShares Coin Trading

GXShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, QBTC, OEX, Allcoin, Binance and Bit-Z. It is not possible to buy GXShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXShares must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for GXShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.