Peel Hunt Increases GYM Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 300

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($4.24) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 287 ($4.06) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.53) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 308.40 ($4.36).

Shares of LON:GYM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 226 ($3.19). 232,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,318. GYM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This is a positive change from GYM Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides health and fitness facilities. The Company operates approximately 90 gyms across the United Kingdom that are open around the clock. The Company offers gym memberships. Its subsidiaries include The Gym Group Midco1 Limited, The Gym Group Midco2 Limited, The Gym Group Operations Limited and The Gym Limited.

