Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLMA. Investec decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,500 ($21.20) to GBX 1,320 ($18.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 945 ($13.36) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,350 ($19.08) to GBX 1,390 ($19.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,060 ($14.98) to GBX 1,050 ($14.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,230.42 ($17.39).

HLMA stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,172 ($16.57). The stock had a trading volume of 777,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,195. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 956.50 ($13.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,341 ($18.95).

In other Halma news, insider Roy Twite bought 2,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,181 ($16.69) per share, with a total value of £23,620 ($33,385.16).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

