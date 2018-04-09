Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hammerson (HMSNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/hammerson-hmsnf-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

