Hancock (HBHC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HBHC. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Hancock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.86.

NASDAQ HBHC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. 524,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,314. Hancock has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,421.32, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Hancock had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $277.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Hancock will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Hancock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

In related news, EVP Stephen E. Barker sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $198,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Roseberry sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Hancock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hancock (HBHC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/hancock-hbhc-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-buy-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Hancock

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.