Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Hanesbrands worth $43,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,843,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,719 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,468,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 29,067.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,845,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $1,071,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,801.39, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 0.96%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/hanesbrands-inc-hbi-holdings-lifted-by-westwood-holdings-group-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.