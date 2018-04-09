Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €117.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €117.00 ($144.44) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays set a €105.60 ($130.37) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs set a €111.00 ($137.04) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hannover Re has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.89 ($135.67).

Shares of Hannover Re stock opened at €113.10 ($139.63) on Thursday. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($116.98) and a one year high of €116.37 ($143.67).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

