Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.

Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.24. 84,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,858. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $4,961.43, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $164,099.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,877.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $171,098.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 276,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,898,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

