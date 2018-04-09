Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 381 Shares of The Home Depot (HD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $174.45 on Monday. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The company has a market cap of $203,713.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.04.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $3,308,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/harbour-capital-advisors-llc-purchases-381-shares-of-home-depot-inc-hd-updated-updated.html.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.