Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post sales of $88.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the lowest is $86.40 million. Harmonic posted sales of $82.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $88.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $425.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $436.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $431.90 million to $441.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.47 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLIT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Shares of HLIT opened at $3.75 on Friday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.37, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 35,581 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $125,600.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neven Haltmayer sold 10,198 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $35,998.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,969.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,234 shares of company stock valued at $198,506 over the last ninety days. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 21.6% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 166,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,205,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

