Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Harsco by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 14,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 588,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,657.35, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 2.62. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Harsco had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Harsco to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harsco in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

