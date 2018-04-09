HB Fuller Co Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (FUL)

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for HB Fuller in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HB Fuller’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $713.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.98 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.62%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered HB Fuller from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase raised HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Longbow Research raised HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE:FUL opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,462.69, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 97.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 5.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 12.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/hb-fuller-co-forecasted-to-post-q2-2018-earnings-of-0-85-per-share-ful.html.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.