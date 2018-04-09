Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 44,424 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of HB Fuller worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUL. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of FUL opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. HB Fuller Co has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2,462.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $713.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.98 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.62%. sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

