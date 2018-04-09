HB Fuller (FUL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird currently has a $54.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered HB Fuller from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase raised HB Fuller from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Longbow Research upgraded HB Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HB Fuller from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE FUL traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $48.97. 27,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2,462.71, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $713.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.98 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.62%. research analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the third quarter worth $156,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/hb-fullers-ful-hold-rating-reiterated-at-robert-w-baird-updated.html.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.