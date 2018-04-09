HBK Investments L P Has $2.70 Million Stake in Entegris (ENTG)

HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.06% of Entegris worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Entegris to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entegris from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

ENTG stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,780.25, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Entegris has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.68 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. research analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, VP Michael Sauer sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $144,964.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $169,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,317,780. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

