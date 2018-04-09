HBK Investments L P Takes $655,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Goldman Sachs upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Edward Jones lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Peter D. Clarke purchased 1,850 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6,464.48, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.39 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “HBK Investments L P Takes $655,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/hbk-investments-l-p-acquires-shares-of-19900-oge-energy-corp-oge-updated-updated.html.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.