HBK Investments L P Has $577,000 Holdings in A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM)

HBK Investments L P lowered its position in shares of A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 0.05% of A Schulman worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of A Schulman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,566,000 after acquiring an additional 142,687 shares during the last quarter. Glenhill Advisors LLC grew its position in A Schulman by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenhill Advisors LLC now owns 679,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 71,788 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in A Schulman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in A Schulman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in A Schulman by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 257,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHLM opened at $42.95 on Monday. A Schulman Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1,268.10, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. A Schulman had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $674.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that A Schulman Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLM. BidaskClub lowered shares of A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Gabelli lowered shares of A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Longbow Research lowered shares of A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

