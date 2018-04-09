The Children’s Place (PLCE) Position Decreased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,850 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.12% of The Children’s Place worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 5,295.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,841,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 438,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,756. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,189.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.37.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This is a positive change from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.95 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Children’s Place to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.91.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

