Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Holdings Cut by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 379.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,249. The stock has a market cap of $7,858.37, a P/E ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 0.97. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.04). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

