Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,617,000 after buying an additional 192,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,697,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $98,713,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,404,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,061,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 836,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Sheehan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Sheehan acquired 8,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $331,689.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,344.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $405,689. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,696.80, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm’s loan portfolio comprises of the following: commercial real estate; commercial and industrial; residential mortgage; and consumer. It also offers savings and checking accounts, deposits, lending, mortgages loans, insurance, and wealth management products.

