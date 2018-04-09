HBK Investments L P Acquires New Stake in Lending Club (LC)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Lending Club (NYSE:LC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 669,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.16% of Lending Club at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lending Club by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,573,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,708,000 after buying an additional 3,002,439 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lending Club during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lending Club during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lending Club by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 164,676 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Lending Club by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,052,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lending Club from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lending Club in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lending Club from $5.60 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lending Club from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Lending Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,539,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,653. Lending Club has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,423.95, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Lending Club (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Lending Club had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Lending Club will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen bought 7,696,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $27,474,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,867.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,776,016 shares of company stock worth $27,761,077 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

