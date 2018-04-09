Cummins (CMI) Holdings Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Cummins by 841.7% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.50. 1,306,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a 12 month low of $143.83 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a market cap of $26,161.39, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.38. Cummins had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.33.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

