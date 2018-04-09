HC Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. McDonald's accounts for about 1.7% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,300,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,776,174,000 after purchasing an additional 906,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald's by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,288,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,413,646,000 after purchasing an additional 606,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in McDonald's by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,058,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,846,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McDonald's by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,835,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,812,747,000 after purchasing an additional 360,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $187.00 price target on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nomura set a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

NYSE:MCD opened at $161.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128,112.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $129.52 and a 12 month high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/hc-financial-advisors-inc-buys-new-holdings-in-mcdonalds-co-mcd.html.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.