First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given a $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of AG stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,014.24, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,290,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,184,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 131,983 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 379,074 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 177,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 59,537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 86,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

