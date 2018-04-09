Jefferies Group LLC Grows Position in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 631,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,017 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 189,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,900,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kendall K. Young acquired 14,000 shares of HCP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $306,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,599.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on shares of HCP from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCP traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.14. 2,870,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,912. The company has a market capitalization of $10,891.09, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. HCP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.54 million. HCP had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

