Analyzing China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) & Its Competitors

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS: CSUAY) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare China Shenhua Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. China Shenhua Energy is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $36.81 billion $7.07 billion 13.11 China Shenhua Energy Competitors $13.08 billion $1.05 billion 18.68

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. China Shenhua Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China Shenhua Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A China Shenhua Energy Competitors 717 2167 1813 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1.61%. Given China Shenhua Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Shenhua Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 18.63% 11.76% 7.59% China Shenhua Energy Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a China-based company, principally engaged in port business. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sales of coal and electricity, railway and ship transportation, and coal to olefin (CTO) business. The Company’s main coal products are thermal coal and coking coal. The Company’s products are applied in electricity, metallurgy, chemical, building materials and other sectors. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets.

