Financial Comparison: Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) & DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP)

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE: EEP) and DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enbridge Energy Partners and DCP Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge Energy Partners 2 7 0 0 1.78 DCP Midstream Partners 1 5 4 0 2.30

Enbridge Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 38.18%. DCP Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $39.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.75%. Given Enbridge Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enbridge Energy Partners is more favorable than DCP Midstream Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enbridge Energy Partners and DCP Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Energy Partners $2.43 billion 1.32 $282.00 million $0.80 12.26 DCP Midstream Partners $8.46 billion 0.59 $229.00 million $0.53 66.04

Enbridge Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DCP Midstream Partners. Enbridge Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Enbridge Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. DCP Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Enbridge Energy Partners pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DCP Midstream Partners pays out 588.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enbridge Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Enbridge Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of DCP Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of DCP Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enbridge Energy Partners and DCP Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Energy Partners 9.12% 5.68% 2.15% DCP Midstream Partners 2.71% 3.59% 1.86%

Risk & Volatility

Enbridge Energy Partners has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCP Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enbridge Energy Partners beats DCP Midstream Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems. The Company’s Lakehead system along with the Enbridge system formed the Mainline system, together formed the liquid petroleum pipeline system, as of December 31, 2016. The Mainline system serves refining centers in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States and the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada. The Lakehead system is the United States portion of the Mainline system.

DCP Midstream Partners Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of February 13, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and NGLs pipelines with operations in 17 states. The company serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.