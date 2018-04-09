Reviewing Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) & Elekta (EKTAY)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) and Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Elekta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals $236.71 million 3.30 $51.94 million $3.37 15.59 Elekta $1.23 billion 3.24 $14.30 million $0.04 269.25

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elekta. Eagle Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elekta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elekta has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Elekta shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Elekta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals 21.94% 34.16% 23.74% Elekta 5.79% 9.72% 3.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Elekta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Elekta 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.54%. Given Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Elekta.

Dividends

Elekta pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Elekta pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Elekta on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Its product candidates includes include EP-3101, (bendamustine ready-to-dilute) for CLL and indolent B-cell NHL; EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Elekta Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) develops and sells clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Leksell Gamma Knife, a system for cranial stereotactic radiosurgery; the Extend system for utilization of Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion; and Leksell Stereotactic System for neurosurgery and biopsies. Its neuroscience solutions comprise Gamma Knife radiosurgery for the treatment of brain disorders; stereotactic neurosurgery; and surgical navigation accessories, as well as Elekta Neuromag TRIUX, a magnetoencephalography platform. The company also provides oncology treatment solutions, such as Precise Treatment System, a digital treatment system; Elekta Axesse, a stereotactic radiation therapy system; Elekta Compact, a gateway to RT for oncology centers; Elekta Synergy system that visualizes tumor targets and normal tissue, and their movement between and during fractions; treatment planning systems; oncology information systems solutions; Versa HD, a linear accelerator; and Elekta Infinity system for volumetric arc modulated therapy, as well as various treatment techniques. In addition, it offers brachytherapy solutions that include afterloading platforms; real-time prostate solutions; Oncentra Brachy, a radiotherapy treatment planning system; Esteya for treating skin cancer; and applicators. Further, the company provides software products, including MOSAIQ oncology information system; Oncology Informatics/Data Alliances that streamlines the flow of information in the cancer care team; medical oncology software; Clarity Soft Tissue Visualization, a software for radiation therapy; Monaco, a treatment planning system; Venezia, an applicator for treating gynecological cancer; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data solution. It also offers installation, implementation, training, education, and consultative services. It primarily serves hospitals and academic institutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

