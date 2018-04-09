Thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) vs. Gerdau (GGB) Critical Contrast

Thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) and Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thyssenkrupp and Gerdau’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thyssenkrupp $45.79 billion 0.36 -$718.18 million $0.41 63.76 Gerdau $11.57 billion 0.70 -$112.55 million $0.09 52.56

Gerdau has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thyssenkrupp. Gerdau is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thyssenkrupp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gerdau has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Thyssenkrupp and Gerdau, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thyssenkrupp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gerdau 0 2 6 0 2.75

Gerdau has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.43%. Given Gerdau’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gerdau is more favorable than Thyssenkrupp.

Profitability

This table compares Thyssenkrupp and Gerdau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thyssenkrupp -1.52% 4.19% 0.33% Gerdau -0.88% 5.50% 2.59%

Dividends

Thyssenkrupp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerdau pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Thyssenkrupp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gerdau pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Gerdau shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Gerdau shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gerdau beats Thyssenkrupp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The companys Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. This segments products include assembled camshafts, powertrain crankshafts, steering and damping systems, net-machined crankshafts, engine components, steering columns and shafts, steering gears, slewing bearings, crawlers, crawler components, and springs and stabilizers, as well as cylinder head modules with integrated camshafts. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The companys Industrial Solutions segment offers engineering and construction services, as well as ship building services. This segment provides engineering services for the design and construction of chemical plants, refineries, and other industrial facilities; equipment for the cement and minerals industries; and machinery and systems for the mining, processing, handling, and transportation of raw materials and minerals, as well as car body and final assembly equipment for automotive manufacturers and suppliers. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, including metals, alloys, minerals, industrial gases, and coke; and provides technical and infrastructure services in railway equipment, civil engineering, port construction, plant, and steel mill services. The companys Steel Europe segment offers flat carbon steel for use in the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, and packaging sectors. Its Steel Americas segment engages in the production, processing, and marketing of steel products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau S.A. (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Its segments are Brazil Operations, which includes operations of steel and iron ore in Brazil, except Special Steels, and the operation of metallurgical coal and coke in Colombia; North America Operations, which includes all operations in North America, except those of Mexico and Special Steels; South America Operations, which includes operations in South America, except Brazil and the operation of metallurgical coal and coke in Colombia, and Special Steel Operations, including special steel operations in Brazil, Spain, the United States and India. It supplies its customers a range of products, including iron ore semi-finished products.

Receive News & Ratings for Thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.