Critical Survey: Kimberly-Clark de M�xico (KCDMY) versus Kapstone (KS)

Kapstone (NYSE: KS) and Kimberly-Clark de M�xico (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kapstone and Kimberly-Clark de M�xico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kapstone $3.32 billion 1.01 $243.50 million $1.32 26.05 Kimberly-Clark de M�xico $1.92 billion N/A $256.93 million N/A N/A

Kimberly-Clark de M�xico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kapstone.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Kapstone shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Kapstone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kapstone and Kimberly-Clark de M�xico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kapstone 0 8 1 0 2.11 Kimberly-Clark de M�xico 1 0 1 0 2.00

Kapstone currently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential downside of 14.68%. Given Kapstone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kapstone is more favorable than Kimberly-Clark de M�xico.

Volatility and Risk

Kapstone has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de M�xico has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kapstone pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kimberly-Clark de M�xico pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Kapstone pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Kapstone and Kimberly-Clark de M�xico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kapstone 7.34% 13.31% 3.89% Kimberly-Clark de M�xico N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kapstone beats Kimberly-Clark de M�xico on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kapstone

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products. It also offers specialty paper products, including kraft paper, such as multiwall paper used to produce bags for agricultural products, pet food, baking products, cement and chemicals; specialty products comprising shingle wraps, end caps, roll wraps, and dunnage bags; and lightweight paper. In addition, this segment provides saturating kraft paper under the Durasorb trade name for use in construction, electronics manufacturing, and furniture manufacturing industries; and unbleached folding carton board under the Kraftpak trade name to integrated and independent converters in the folding carton industry. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated and other specialty packaging products consisting of stretch films, void fills, carton sealing tapes, and other specialty tapes. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Kimberly-Clark de M�xico

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company is engaged in the manufacture of personal care products. Its activities are divided into three segments: Consumer products, Professional and healthcare, as well as Export. The Consumer products division focuses on the manufacture and distribution of disposable products for daily use, such as diapers, feminine pads, incontinence care products, kitchen towels, napkins and wet wipes; baby and child care products, such as baby wipes, shampoos, lotions and feeding products, and home products, such as antibacterial gels, food wraps and bar soaps. Its brand names portfolio includes Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Kimlark, Petalo, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex and Evenflo, among others. The Professional and healthcare division offers personal care products to commercial customers, including managers of hotels, restaurants, offices and hospitals. The Export division is responsible for the international trade, mainly in the United States.

