Financial Comparison: Ultra Clean (UCTT) and MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of MTS Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of MTS Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Ultra Clean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MTS Systems has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MTS Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ultra Clean does not pay a dividend. MTS Systems pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MTS Systems and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems 7.22% 9.33% 3.39% Ultra Clean 8.12% 29.62% 16.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MTS Systems and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTS Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80

MTS Systems currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.53%. Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 74.97%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than MTS Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MTS Systems and Ultra Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems $787.96 million 1.13 $25.08 million $2.22 22.52 Ultra Clean $924.35 million 0.75 $75.08 million $2.34 7.72

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than MTS Systems. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MTS Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats MTS Systems on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications. The Sensors segment products are used by industrial machinery and mobile equipment manufacturers to automate the operation of their products for safety and end-user productivity. The Sensors segment manufactures products utilizing magnetostriction technology. Its technology, Temposonics, offers non-contact position sensing. Its Temposonics sensors provide position feedback for motion control systems. It also provides various service offerings, including calibration, maintenance, training and consulting. The Company has its manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. The company also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies. In addition, it offers fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units; process modules, which are the subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high level assemblies. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research industries. Ultra Clean Holding, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

