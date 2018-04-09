Head-To-Head Analysis: North American Energy Partners (NOA) and Its Peers

North American Energy Partners (NYSE: NOA) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare North American Energy Partners to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

North American Energy Partners has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Energy Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares North American Energy Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Energy Partners 1.82% 3.53% 1.42% North American Energy Partners Competitors -4.61% -0.23% -1.17%

Dividends

North American Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. North American Energy Partners pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 182.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. North American Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for North American Energy Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Energy Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 North American Energy Partners Competitors 237 1126 1710 75 2.52

North American Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.71%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.44%. Given North American Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe North American Energy Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares North American Energy Partners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio North American Energy Partners $225.58 million $4.06 million 40.00 North American Energy Partners Competitors $3.85 billion $113.38 million -5.16

North American Energy Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than North American Energy Partners. North American Energy Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of North American Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

North American Energy Partners beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About North American Energy Partners

North American Energy Partners Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle. Its services include site clearing and access road construction; site development and underground utility installation; construction and relocation of mine site infrastructure; stripping, muskeg removal, and overburden removal; heavy equipment and labor supply; material hauling; and mine reclamation, and tailings pond construction and maintenance. The company also provides site development services for plants and refineries, including in situ oil sands facilities; and heavy and light civil construction services for various resource infrastructure projects. In addition, it offers heavy equipment maintenance services. Further, the company maintains a fleet of heavy and ancillary equipment for its maintenance and repair centers; and operates running maintenance and repair facilities at its oil sands mine sites. North American Energy Partners Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.