Financial Review: Sothebys (BID) & Its Peers

Sothebys (NYSE: BID) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sothebys to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sothebys and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sothebys $989.39 million $118.79 million 23.17 Sothebys Competitors $2.38 billion $315.29 million 13.22

Sothebys’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sothebys. Sothebys is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sothebys and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sothebys 12.01% 22.31% 4.62% Sothebys Competitors 5.47% -51.29% 2.37%

Volatility and Risk

Sothebys has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sothebys’ rivals have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sothebys and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sothebys 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sothebys Competitors 700 3547 6933 271 2.59

Sothebys presently has a consensus price target of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Sothebys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sothebys is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Sothebys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Sothebys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sothebys beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong. The Company operates through two segments: Agency and Finance. The Agency segment matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine and collectibles (collectively, art or works of art or artwork or property) through the auction or private sale process. The Finance segment is engaged in art-related financing activities by making loans that are secured by works of art. The Company’s advisory services are classified within All Other segment.

