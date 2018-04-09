Contrasting A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) & Its Competitors

A. H. Belo (NYSE: AHC) is one of 12 public companies in the “Newspapers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare A. H. Belo to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for A. H. Belo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A. H. Belo 0 0 0 0 N/A A. H. Belo Competitors 36 176 320 8 2.56

As a group, “Newspapers” companies have a potential upside of 12.80%. Given A. H. Belo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe A. H. Belo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of A. H. Belo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of A. H. Belo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

A. H. Belo pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. As a group, “Newspapers” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 90.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares A. H. Belo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A. H. Belo 4.09% 1.22% 0.61% A. H. Belo Competitors 5.23% 9.64% 3.40%

Volatility & Risk

A. H. Belo has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A. H. Belo’s competitors have a beta of 1.58, meaning that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A. H. Belo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio A. H. Belo $248.63 million $10.16 million N/A A. H. Belo Competitors $4.85 billion $139.19 million 22.24

A. H. Belo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than A. H. Belo.

Summary

A. H. Belo competitors beat A. H. Belo on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

A. H. Belo Company Profile

A. H. Belo Corporation is a local news and information publishing company. The Company is engaged in providing commercial printing, distribution and direct mail services, as well as media and digital marketing services. The Company operates through two segments: Publishing and Marketing, Event Marketing and Other Services (MEMO). The Company’s Publishing segment includes its print operations associated with its newspapers, publications and related Websites. The Company’s publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News (www.dallasnews.com), a Texas newspaper, and the Denton Record-Chronicle (www.dentonrc.com), a daily newspaper operating in Denton, Texas. The Company’s MEMO segment consists of marketing, event marketing and other businesses. It offers digital marketing solutions through Your Speakeasy, LLC (Speakeasy) and DMV Digital Holdings Company, Inc., and provides event promotion and marketing services through DMN CrowdSource LLC (CrowdSource).

