Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) and Donaldson (DCI) Financial Comparison

Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) and Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Donaldson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Abtech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Donaldson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Abtech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Donaldson has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abtech has a beta of -2.67, indicating that its stock price is 367% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Donaldson pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Abtech does not pay a dividend. Donaldson pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donaldson has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Donaldson and Abtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson 5.29% 29.25% 12.26% Abtech -650.43% N/A -617.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Donaldson and Abtech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson 0 4 3 0 2.43 Abtech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Donaldson currently has a consensus target price of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Donaldson’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Donaldson is more favorable than Abtech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donaldson and Abtech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson $2.37 billion 2.41 $232.80 million $1.69 26.01 Abtech $570,000.00 9.68 -$3.79 million N/A N/A

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than Abtech.

Summary

Donaldson beats Abtech on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands. The Engine Products segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense and truck end-markets and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment sells to various industrial dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines and OEMs and end users requiring clean air. Its products include dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) membrane-based products.

Abtech Company Profile

Abtech Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, AbTech Industries, Inc. (AbTech Industries), provides solutions to water contamination issues that are caused by stormwater runoff, industrial processes, water produced in the extractive industries, such as oil and gas drilling, and spills of oil-based fluids in marine environments. The Company operates through the filtration and treatment of polluted water segment. It provides services for the design and selection of water treatment systems, products sales of filtration and treatment systems, installation of the treatment technologies and maintenance of the installed systems. These activities are provided through subcontractors and on some projects the Company may act as a subcontractor to other entities. AbTech Industries has developed a range of products that leverage its cornerstone filtration media technology called Smart Sponge. The technology can be used as a filtration media to remove hydrocarbons and other pollutants from water.

