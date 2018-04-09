Reviewing AkzoNobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) & Its Competitors

AkzoNobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY) is one of 5 public companies in the “Paints & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AkzoNobel to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of AkzoNobel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “Paints & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Paints & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AkzoNobel and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AkzoNobel 0 2 1 0 2.33 AkzoNobel Competitors 38 209 329 2 2.51

As a group, “Paints & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 11.16%. Given AkzoNobel’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AkzoNobel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AkzoNobel and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AkzoNobel $10.86 billion $940.40 million 19.46 AkzoNobel Competitors $7.27 billion $561.39 million 20.61

AkzoNobel has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. AkzoNobel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AkzoNobel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AkzoNobel 6.19% 16.46% 6.91% AkzoNobel Competitors 5.86% 24.40% 7.00%

Dividends

AkzoNobel pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. AkzoNobel pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paints & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

AkzoNobel has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AkzoNobel’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AkzoNobel rivals beat AkzoNobel on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About AkzoNobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company offers its decorative paints under the Alba, Astral, Bruguer, Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Inca, Levis, Marshall, Nordsjo, Sadolin, Sikkens, and Vivechrome brands. It also offers performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities. The company was formerly known as Akzo NV and changed its name to Akzo Nobel N.V. in 1994. Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1646 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

