Head to Head Analysis: Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) and Mitek Systems (MITK)

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and Mitek Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diebold Nixdorf $4.61 billion 0.24 -$233.10 million $1.13 12.83 Mitek Systems $45.39 million 5.73 $14.09 million $0.21 35.48

Mitek Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diebold Nixdorf. Diebold Nixdorf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitek Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and Mitek Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diebold Nixdorf -5.06% 14.90% 1.62% Mitek Systems 18.57% 9.45% 7.83%

Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mitek Systems does not pay a dividend. Diebold Nixdorf pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Diebold Nixdorf and Mitek Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diebold Nixdorf 0 3 4 0 2.57 Mitek Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 43.45%. Mitek Systems has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.43%. Given Mitek Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than Diebold Nixdorf.

Volatility & Risk

Diebold Nixdorf has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitek Systems has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitek Systems beats Diebold Nixdorf on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services. This segment offers services to ATMs, point of sale (POS) terminals, self-checkout systems (SCO), and other distributed assets. The Software segment provides front-end applications for consumer connection points; and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations, and integration. Its products include Vynamic Engage, a cloud-based software-as-a-service solution that enables a 360-degree view of customer behavior at various touchpoints; Vynamic Mobile Shopper, which offers mobile self-scanning capabilities through retail-hardened devices and consumer smartphones; and Vynamic Mobile Retail, a mobile scan and go application that includes personalization features of Vynamic Engage. The Systems segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation and kiosk technologies, and physical security solutions for banking customers; and modular, integrated, and mobile POS systems, as well as printers, scales, mobile scanners, banknote and coin processing systems, and self-checkout terminals and ordering kiosks for retail customers. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is based in North Canton, Ohio.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. Its technology uses algorithms to correct image distortion, extract relevant data, route images to their desired location and process transactions. Its technology processes images of documents in various ways. The Company’s products include Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, Mobile Deposit and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture. Its mobile technology solutions are provided in two parts: a software development kit (SDK) for mobile capture, and a software platform for image correction, detection, extraction and authentication.

